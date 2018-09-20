The deepest, roomiest conventional soaking bathtub on the market.



Aquatica’s PureScape 171 in Graphite Black is our improved successor to the PureScape 170, with an additional upgrade to our famous Graphite Black color. This bathtub has been manufactured and remodeled using our Award winning and ground-breaking AquateX™ solid surface composite.

By using a blend of clean lines and contemporary styling this freestanding bath features a deep and ergonomic interior, making it a very comfortable freestanding slipper tub for bathers to be emerged in maximum water capacity for full body soaks.

This soaking bathtub is one of Aquatica’s larger models which will also lend a gorgeous but subtle beauty to any en-suite bathroom scheme. Our designers drew inspiration from the classic curves and depth of antique slipper tubs. This bathtub is bold in form and also in design, yet it is refined by its velvety surface which accentuates its sculptured elegance.