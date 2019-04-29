Bohemian interior maven Justina Blakeney imbues her signature "jungalow" style into everything she creates. A play on her inspirations - jungles and bungalows - her designs are eclectic, colorful and always imaginative, and each makes a welcoming statement in your home. Here, an airy rattan chair floats above the rug in your living room or sun room, elevating your relaxation in more ways than one.

Photo Courtesy of Anthropologie



