Strong, beautifully proportioned and all about the quality of our solid oak, Dining Table One Round is everything a round kitchen table should be. However you employ this generous table you can be sure it will work hard for you. Exceptionally sturdy and built to last using craft techniques and the finest solid wood, you wont find a piece of furniture with this quality easily.

Dining Table One Round, like all of the Series One collection, features sturdy turned legs and a solid tabletop. Its legs and tabletop are affixed with a screw-in mechanism that enables large furniture to be dismantled easily for shipping and for storage.