Strong, handsome and all about the quality of our solid oak, our best selling Dining Table One is everything a kitchen table should be. However you employ this generous table you can be sure it will work hard for you. Exceptionally sturdy and built to last using craft techniques and the finest solid wood, you won't find a piece of furniture with this quality easily.



Dining Table One, like all of the Series One collection, features sturdy turned legs and a solid tabletop. Its legs and tabletop are affixed with a screw-in mechanism that enables large furniture to be dismantled easily for shipping and for storage

