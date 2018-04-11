Anne Collier – Double Exposure #2

Anne Collier's deadpan photographs draw on the traditions of West Coast conceptual and minimal art. By appropriating images from the mass media—including iconic film posters, album covers, magazine pages, photographic test plates, and simple notebooks—and re-photographing them, Collier creates her own personal lexicon of popular culture. The subject of critical reviews in the New Yorker, The New York Times, and other publications, Collier has also worked on curatorial projects at non-profit institutions, such as the New Langton Arts Center in San Francisco. Additionally, she is included among the portfolio of the Brooklyn Academy of Music and has been a participant in insider shows Greater New York at MoMA PS1.



