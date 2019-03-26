Anglepoise Type 75 Series

Sir Kenneth Grange reinterpreted the modernist lines of the Anglepoise Apex 90 to create the Type 75 Series, which includes desk lamps, floor lamps, and wall lamps.

The minimal aesthetic of the collection makes it suitable for home, office, or commercial settings—and the easy adjustability of the constant tension spring mechanism spells high functionality.

Available in a variety of colors, the smooth shade and stem of the Type 75 Series are crafted from matte or brushed aluminum, and the base is cast iron with a steel cover.

Photo: Courtesy of Anglepoise