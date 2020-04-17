The Original 1227 Mini Floor Lamp was designed by George Carwardine and was launched in 2015. A floor version of the iconic table lamp, this floor lamp provides a direct and task lighting solution to modern settings. The design features a gloss painted finish, aluminum shade and arm, as well as a steel pole and weighty cast-iron base. The spring allows for the head to be positioned where needed, making this an ideal reading lamp. A compact and flexible floor lamp ideal for living rooms, home offices, bedrooms, and small reading nooks.

Photo courtesy of YLiving