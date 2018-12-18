A blanket that earns its stripes.



This large and comfy pure wool blanket was made for sharing, or swaddling yourself up extra-tight in a cozy burrito. Its durable construction and classic stripes make it the mac and cheese of blankets—it’s comforting, familiar, and never gets old. Roll it up to take on your next camping trip, then throw it over the couch or at the foot of your bed back at home.

Made in: U.S.A.

Made of: 100% wool

Size: 90" L x 65" W

Sourced from: Amana Woolen Mill

Photography by Bobbi Lin.

