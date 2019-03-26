A collaboration between Madrid-based designer Alvaro Catalán de Ocón and a group of artisans in the Colombian Amazonia and beyond, the PET Lamp collection is a vibrant, soulful project that transforms trash into treasure.

Each PET Lamp is one of a kind. The shades are created by hand from discarded plastic bottles that are cut into strips and interwoven with dyed and un-dyed palm tree fibers by artisans in South America. Then Catalán de Ocón assembles the electrical sockets and colorful fabric cords in his studio in Spain. This unique PET Lamp Chandelier brings together 21 individual pieces in a joyous celebration of craft and color—a true knockout. The look is fantastic, and the story behind it is even better.

Photo Courtesy of Pamono