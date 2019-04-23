Alvar Aalto 115 Umbrella Stand
$533
This unassuming umbrella stand designed by twentieth century architect and designer Alvar Aalto provides the best of both form and function. His simple bent wood technique stands the test in a triangular birch veneer form that can easily squeeze by your front door or into a tight corner. Meanwhile a clever brass tray collects any excess rainwater to keep your home looking as chic as your umbrellas tucked away in this stylish stand.
Photo Courtesy of Gessato