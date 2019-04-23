This unassuming umbrella stand designed by twentieth century architect and designer Alvar Aalto provides the best of both form and function. His simple bent wood technique stands the test in a triangular birch veneer form that can easily squeeze by your front door or into a tight corner. Meanwhile a clever brass tray collects any excess rainwater to keep your home looking as chic as your umbrellas tucked away in this stylish stand.

Photo Courtesy of Gessato

