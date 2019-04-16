The classic Edison-style squirrel cage lamp is reincarnated here as the Alva Pendant Light by Tech Lighting, a modern socket and cord-style LED pendant light. It features a powerful downward-firing LED that is smartly hidden within the "socket" then combined with a solid "bulb" of pure optic crystal. Intricately detailed "filaments" are laser-etched into the crystal for a visually intriguing light fixture. Six feet of field-cuttable cloth cord is included.



Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting