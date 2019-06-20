A neutral accent pillow that’s far from boring. A mix of soft almond and tan hues, accented by bold black, this handsome fellow packs a big design punch. Throw it on a couch or style it on a bed – its graphic, geometric pattern brings a modern feel to any space.

Handcrafted in a small workshop in Lima, Peru, this piece takes one day to complete. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.

Photo Courtesy of The Citizenry