Hand-blown Venetian teardrop shaped glass with beautiful clear draw. Includes low-voltage, 50 watt halogen bi-pin lamp or 6 watt replaceable LED module and six feet of field-cuttable suspension cable. Pendant socket terminates in a FreeJack male connector which is compatible with TECH Lighting monorail systems or can be suspended from the ceiling with a compatible FreeJack canopy.

Photo courtesy of YLighting