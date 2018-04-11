The Menu Align Daybed is made from classic Nordic materials and consists of 2 parts: a simple oak frame and a thin, soft, upholstered wool or leather seat.

The Daybed is available in two colors. The black Daybed has a strong visual character and stands out from its surroundings, whereas the light Daybed has a slightly younger look and feel and a more classic Nordic aesthetic.

Use the Daybed as a soft welcome in the hallway, a nice resting place in the waiting room or as that extra horizontal space in the living room.



Photo courtesy of Leibal