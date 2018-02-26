With the look of real wood and UV- and fade-resistant qualities, the casually stylish Alfresco dining bench fools the eye and elements. Slats of innovative warm grey polystyrene faux wood treated with UV and anti-oxidant protection. Lightweight yet sturdy aluminum outdoor bench frame is powdercoated black. Easy-care Sunbrella acrylic cushion with fabric tab fasteners is fade- and mildew-resistant.



Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel