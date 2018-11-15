A re-edition of the Alessi tea and coffee sets project, the Alessi Cocktail Shaker represents bar and kitchen objects of the '20s, '30s and '40s designed by Carlo Alessi and the Ufficio Tecnico Alessi. Made of mirror polished stainless steel, the Cocktail Shaker is the perfect addition to any bar set, casual or formal.

Alessi, known as the Italian design factory, has manufactured household products since 1921. The stylish and fun items offered are the result of contemporary partnerships with some of the world's best designers of unique and modern home accessories.

Photo courtesy of Alessi