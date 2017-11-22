Alessi Red Wine Glass – Set of 4
$38
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Minimal but elegant, the design of Jasper Morrison draws attention to every detail, giving sophistication to seemingly simple shapes. The Glass Family glass for red wine is designed for everyday dining, for those who do not miss accompanying each meal with a good glass of wine. It is made of crystalline glass which becomes progressively thinner towards the opening, thereby making its use enjoyable.
Photo courtesy of Touch of Modern