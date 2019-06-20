When David Chipperfield designed the Piana Chairs for Alessi in 2011, he was looking to create an uncomplicated seating option that would simply do the job it was meant to do. The result is a fully-functional foldable design that can be stacked horizontally while laying completely flat. The optional wall hook allows you to hang them for even more streamlined storage. Made in Italy out of fiberglass-reinforced polypropylene with an anti-slip matte finish, the chair is available in a variety of bright and neutral colors—all of which are suitable for outdoor use. Additionally, the lack of visible hardware allows it to rotate around a single axis without the mechanism ever being seen.

Photo: Brian W. Ferry