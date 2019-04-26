Sicilian architect Mario Trimarchi of the "freehand" generation placed drawing, photography, design, and image on equal planes in his theoretical approach to the visual world. His Ossidiana espresso coffee maker narrates memories and images through its expressive form. It bears the multiple sides of a traditional moka pot while calling to mind the facets of obsidian rock, the volcanic stone for which it's named. In aluminum casting with a thermoplastic resin knob and handle, Ossidiana—shown here in a black finish—makes 3 cups.

Photo Courtesy of Alessi