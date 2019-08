Leave it to avant-garde designer Stefano Giovannoni to design this ever-so-clever Toilet Brush. Propriety prevents us from translating its name, but, rest assured, the Merdolino can really stand up to whatever task toilet brushes do do! Molded in bright colors from thermoplastic resin and easy to clean, the Merdolino needs no fertilizer to blossom and brighten your bathroom setting.

Photo Courtesy of Amazon