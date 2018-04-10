Fondue set from Alessi composed of: casserole with long handle in ceramic cast-iron holder, heat diffusing plate in aluminium, burner and tray in 18/10 stainless steel.



Alessi's aim was to create a truly complete system of objects for all aspects of this type of cooking. In fact, the small tray base and stand with diffuser plate complete with burner (which operates both with paste and with alcohol) may be combined with the classic, long-handled steel casserole, with heat-diffusing base (which functions on all types of heat sources, including induction plates), typical of the Bourguignonne fondue, as well as the traditional stove-top ceramic casserole, ideal for cheese and for chocolate fondues.

Photo courtesy of Amazon

