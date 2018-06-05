At first glance, the Alessi La Trama E L’Ordito Centerpiece looks like a woven fabric basket, when in fact it is comprised of a mortar made from concrete called i.design Effix, sand and fiberglass. This basket’s strong design element makes it ideal for home décor as a centerpiece.Alessi, known as the Italian design factory, has manufactured household products since 1921. The stylish and fun items offered are the result of contemporary partnerships with some of the world's best designers of unique and modern home accessories.