Alessi Duck Timer

Quack-up while cooking with the Duck Timer by Alessi. Designer Eero Aarnio found inspiration from the classic use of bird figures as timers and added a playful, modern twist. Formed from a thermoplastic resin, Duck makes the perfect accessory for both bird enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Alessi, known as the Italian design factory, has manufactured household products since 1921. The stylish and fun items offered are the result of contemporary partnerships with some of the world's best designers of unique and modern home accessories.



Photo courtesy of FinnStyle