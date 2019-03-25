Fluid lines and minimalist rigor come together to create the sleek Cha Kettle Teapot, designed by Naoto Fukasawa for Alessi. Refined structural detail allow this refined object to function as both a kettle and a teapot.

Cha — from the Japanese word for tea — is fitted with a large and elegant tea leaf filter that provides an elegant cup of tea whether using loose leaf tea or a tea bag. The simple curved handle and knob are crafted from black thermoplastic resin to complement the pristine stainless steel. A magnetic steel bottom makes Cha suitable for induction cooking. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of YLiving