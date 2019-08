Akari Light Sculptures by Isamu Noguchi are considered icons of 1950s modern design. Designed by Noguchi beginning in 1951 and handmade for a half century by the original manufacturer in Gifu, Japan, the paper lanterns are a harmonious blend of Japanese handcraft and modernist form.



The lamps are created from handmade washi paper and bamboo ribbing, supported by a metal frame.

Photo courtesy of The Noguchi Museum