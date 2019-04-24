While he was arguably better known for his furniture designs, just about everything Arne Jacobsen created has surpassed icon status. The Louis Poulsen AJ Wall Sconce was launched as a tribute to his landmark commission in 1960 to design the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen—including all its furnishings. This new version is as recognizable as the famous table and floor versions, featuring the same flared shade made of spun steel.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens