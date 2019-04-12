The AJ lamp collection was designed by Arne Jacobsen in 1960 for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen (Radisson Blu). As a major contribution to the total design concept of the hotel, the AJ lamps have achieved iconic design status. Upon the 50th anniversary of their launching, five new color variants were introduced, all carefully in line with an updated Arne Jacobsen color scheme.



Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting.

Photo courtesy of YLighting