Louis Poulsen AJ Floor Lamp

Designed by Arne Jacobsen, the aptly named AJ lamps were designed in 1960 for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. Each lamp in the AJ series is elegant and eye-catching, while maintaining a refined simplicity in its silhouette. The AJ Floor Lamp features a sleek shade that emits directed light. The adjustable shade can be angled to distribute light where it is most needed, making it an excellent choice for a reading corner in a den or a home office. The interior of the shade is painted white, ensuring that the emitted light will be soft, while maintaining focus. Available in several colored finishes from saturated hues to neutral tones, the AJ Floor Lamp will complement a variety of interiors.