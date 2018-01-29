Born and raised in Copenhagen, Arne Jacobsen graduated in 1927 with a degree in architecture from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts. Inspired by the likes of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Le Corbusier, Jacobsen embraced a functionalist approach from the outset. He was among the first to introduce modern furniture to Denmark and create industrial pieces that built upon its craft-based heritage. AJ Eklipta (1959) was designed for Rødovre Town Hall, where it was used for staircases and walls indoors and out. Using a hand-blown three-layer opal glass diffuser with transparent rim, it emits soft, uniform light with a decorative halo around the edge. Small mounts on walls only; other two mount on walls or ceilings. Bulbs (not included): 40W/T4/G9 halogen for small; 60W/A19/E26 incandescent or LED equivalent for medium; 100W/A19/E26 incandescent or LED equivalent for large. UL Wet Listed. Made in Denmark.