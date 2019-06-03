AirSense Smart Air Quality Monitor and Ion Purifier

With indoor air reportedly polluted more than the air outdoor, iBaby developed AirSense to help people live smarter and healthier. AirSense helps detect harmful elements and purifies the air with ions. Now you can get a better and a healthier life!AirSense is especially useful for families with babies, young children, pets, or anyone with chronic illnesses and can help remove the allergens in the air. Track the room temperature, humidity levels along with any traces of VOC’s and instantly act on information provided.