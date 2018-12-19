A new type of air purifier for a new generation.



The 400S is equipped with Wi-Fi, so that you can control your Airmega anywhere and at any time through the Airmega mobile app. With Smart Mode (Auto, Sleep, Eco) and real-time air quality monitoring, you can rest assured you’ll have clean air at all times.



At 1,560 square foot coverage, the 400 models offer the most air purifying capacity and should be used in larger spaces.

All Airmega models come with two Pre-filters and two Max2 Filters.



Photo Courtesy of Airmega