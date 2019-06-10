A new type of air purifier for a new generation.



The 300S is equipped with Wi-Fi, so that you can control your Airmega anywhere and at any time through the Airmega mobile app. With Smart Mode (Auto, Sleep, Eco) and real-time air quality monitoring, you can rest assured you’ll have clean air at all times.

At 1,256 square foot coverage, the 300 model is perfect for small- to medium-sized rooms.

All Airmega models comes with two Pre-filters and two Max2 Filters.

Photo courtesy of Airmega