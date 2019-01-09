Farmhouse Pottery Agrarian Striped Linen Pillow
$95
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Catnap crossing.
Naptime just got a little dreamier with this slubby beige linen pillow with cheerful blue stripes and button closures, inspired by vintage farm textiles. Perch one on your couch, bed, or a windowside bench for breezy, farmhouse vibes.
Made in: India
Made of: 100% Linen; Pillow insert is 90% goose feather and 10% goose down.
Size: 20" L x 20" W. Pillow insert is included.
Sourced from: Farmhouse Pottery
Photography by Rocky Luten.