Marvel presents a spacious, eye-catching French-door refrigerator with outstanding refrigeration power and flexible storage. In the fresh food section, four cantilever glass shelves, five door bins (two with gallon-capacity storage), a wine rack, two tilt-out can racks, two humidity controlled crisper drawers and a temperature controlled drawer give you plenty of different ways to store your food. The temperature-controlled drawer features nine preset selections (like Ready to Serve, Cheese, White/Sparkling Wine, Beer, Fish/Shellfish) plus three customizable settings to ensure your food remains at the ideal temperature for serving and maintaining freshness. Theatre-style LED lighting illuminates the entire interior for easy browsing. Throughout both sections of the refrigerator, Marvel's air filter ensures clean, hygienic air.



Photo courtesy of Build.com