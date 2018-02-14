The Afteroom Counter, Cafe and Bar Table is yet a supplement to the Afteroom Chair, constituting the same concept – a tribute to Bauhaus and functionalism - reducing the amount of material to a minimum and enhancing the aesthetic appearance to a maximum.



Afteroom is a Stockholm-based design studio, respecting wear and tear and the passage of time. Founded and directed by Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei, the studio’s mission is simply to create beautiful products which will increase in value with the passage of time – design with which one can grow old. The inspiration derives from an intriguing interest in forms, senses, proportions, materials and cultures. The philosophy pivots around simplicity and honesty.

The Counter, Cafe and bar tables of the Afteroom series are ideal for public spaces such as; bars and restaurants. The tubular steel construction refers to the important Bauhaus movement where functionality was key - simple construction, with tremendous durability. The tables are very light - hence very easy to move around. All tables have Afteroom chairs matching its height.

The new laminated variants come with a surface that better withstands heavy use. Available in café, counter, and bar table sizes.