Combining the iconic to create the new. The two newcomers from Afteroom – the Lounge Chair and the Dining Chair - are the result of combining the inspiration from two iconic chairs of early modernism. The 'Thonet Bentwood Armchair' by Michael Thonet and the 'Spanish Chair' by Børge Mogensen.

The combination of these two classics became something new – just as elegant as the Thonet and as comfortable as the Spanish Chair. Relax and enjoy. Afteroom aka Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei are powered by an intriguing interest in proportions, materials and cultures. We're proud to feature several of their designs in our Fall 2015 collection and the common thing for all of them is that they share the same qualities of simplicity, inspired by classic Scandinavian features.

Besides being really warm and nice people, Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei are two really talented designers. They originate from Taiwan, but work from their studio in Stockholm.

Their design philosophy pivots around simplicity and honesty. When asked to elaborate they say, "We often describe ourselves as advocates of time on a mission to create beautiful products. Products, which will only get more valuable as time passes by. It's design you can grow old with".