The chair is created by Taiwanese duo: Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei, also known as Afteroom. Operating from their Stockholm-based design studio their inspiration derives from an intriguing interest of forms, senses, proportions, materials and cultures. And with a clear and non-compromising aesthetic vision, they take the meaning of simplistic design to a whole new level.



"The Afteroom Chair is an homage to Bauhaus and functionalism. The simplicity of its design combined with the quality of materials is what's important. We embraced the challenge of designing something minimalistic with clean lines, without in any way compromise its comfort. In that sense we've looked towards classic Scandinavian features as inspiration", says Hung-Ming.

The rounded details such as the seat and flexible back support, both in wood, contrast the solid steel frame. And when looking at the chair, it's difficult to differentiate what is what, due to the designers' attention to detail.