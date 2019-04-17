What it is: A lifting formula that lends body to fine or flat hair.

What it does: It's formulated with polyquatenium, which assists the separation of hair shafts, creating body and boost for fine, thin and flat hair. Botanical oils thoroughly cleanse, delivering luster and rich hydration to hair.

How to use: Prior to shampooing, brush dry hair to loosen dirt and disentangle. Wet hair thoroughly, then pour a small amount into hands and gently massage onto scalp. Rinse thoroughly, expelling excess water before applying your preferred Aesop conditioner.

Photo Courtesy of Nordstrom