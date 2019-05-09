Aesop Jet Set Kit

For the true jet-setter who needs to be ready to to hop on a plane at a moment’s notice, Aesop’s Jet Set Kit holds all the tools needed to stay fresh and clean. The kit includes flight-friendly sizes (50 mL) of their Classic Shampoo, Classic Conditioner, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, and Rind Concentrate Body Balm. The Melbourne-based company prides itself on formulating skin, hair, and body care products with the highest ingredients they can source and create. They only use plant-based and laboratory-produced materials that are proven to be safe and efficient. So, throw this kit into your carry-on and you’ll be ready for your next adventure.