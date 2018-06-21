An intelligent duffel with multiple ways to carry.

Aer’s bags quickly became a house favorite when we first got our hands on ‘em a couple years ago, and since then Aer’s been hard at work redesigning every bag in their lineup from the ground up to make them better than ever. The Duffel Pack is designed to simplify the way you carry, by allowing you to stash your gym and office essentials in one bag. The vertical zipper gives you full, easy access to the interior while the backpack straps make it comfortable to carry. Here’s what’s new: