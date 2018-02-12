An icon of midcentury French modernism, Jacques Adnet knew the unique position that he and his fellow modernists occupied in history, poised on the cutting edge of something entirely new. He saw himself as both "innovator and classicist, an advocate for the tradition that leads us into the future." With their deft contrast of materials, his mirrors reflect the timelessness of his work. Inspired by work he was doing at the time for Hermés, the hanging Adnet Round Mirror (1946) consists of mirrored glass wrapped in a luxurious hand-stitched full-grain aniline leather strap fitted with brass hardware. Minimal in its construction yet still warm and inviting, it serves equally well in a variety of spaces.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach