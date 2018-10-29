This planter is a real gem. Paired with a tiny cactus or air plant, it makes the perfect gift.



Its geometric form featuring the rich Mugavu wood grain makes it a sculptural work of art for desk or shelf styling. Brilliantly hand carved from a single block of wood by master artisans, the craftsmanship behind this piece is stunning.

Each piece is hand carved by a group of fifteen seasoned woodworkers in the Nakawa region, made exclusively in a fair trade environment. In the spirit of sustainability, the cooperative replants trees to replenish this precious resource for future generations.

Photo Courtesy of Gardenista