FLOS Fucsia 12 Multipoint Pendant

The Fucsia 12 Multipoint Pendant by FLOS is a set of 12 blown glass lights that act as an efficient and effective light source in the modern home. Each glass shade – all conically shaped and lengthy in design – is 1.5" wide at the end with sandblasted edges and a translucent silicone ring. The illumination provided is wide and bright, effective for use in kitchens or dining rooms. This fixture is available with non-UL Listed Clear cords or UL Listed White cords.

Photo courtesy of YLighting