Available through ABC Carpet & Home, the Clear Ice Chandelier was designed to resemble a floating cluster of ice. It’s made up of nine mouth-blown glass globes and anodized aluminum stems that carefully hold them in place. Made in the USA, it was inspired by lighting designs of the past and takes cues from reflective, sculptural forms. Though it’s shown here in clear glass, you can also opt for smoke bulbs—all of which are five inches in diameter. You’ll find G4 halogen 10W bulbs included.

Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson