This hand-spun 20" dome is meticulously brushed and waxed to a matte satin finish. The 16" diameter blown glass globe provides pleasant surface diffusion while complimenting the light's dynamic form. The piece is finished with a matching metal canopy and two-tone wooden dowel, turned on a lathe and finished with natural oils. The dowel is custom made in a variety of exotic woods and provides simple structural support for the A-frame. UL Certified. Handcrafted in USA



Photo courtesy of Allied Maker