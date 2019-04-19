The 70/70 table is a study in geometric forms and identifies the dimensions for a well-balanced table. It has an almost anonymous expression but with careful detailing. The table is based upon two cast aluminum squared frames with the dimensions 70 X 70 centimeters (27.4 inches). The simple Scandinavian aesthetics balanced with the warmth from the layered wood adds personality to the table with multiple functions, from dining table to home office. Made of cast aluminum frames and a plywood tabletop with linoleum/laminate finish.

Photo courtesy of Connox