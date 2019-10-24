The perfect versatile outdoor jacket. With a simple and classic fit it can be worn at pretty much any occasion whether you are biking around the city, skiing in the countryside or walking around during a rainy day. The jacket is designed for optimum performance and all seasons and can be worn over a mid-layer and insulation jackets. Snaefell has won the prestigious ISPO Outdoor Award and the Scandinavian Outdoor Award, S.O.A.

Photo Courtesy of 66° North