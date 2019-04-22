Son and pupil of architect P.V. Jensen Klint, best known as the designer of Grundtvig’s Church in Copenhagen, Kaare Klint went on to become known as one of the forefathers of modern Danish furniture design. In 1924, he founded the department of furniture design at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, which shaped future furniture designers such as Poul Kjærholm and Børge Mogensen. Through his work, he defined the fundamental traits of Danish modern furniture: clean lines, fine materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Klint based his furniture designs on functional principles and careful analyses of human proportions. His Safari Chair and Footrest (1933) take their design cues from the light, portable camp chairs used by English officers. Remarkably, Safari can be easily assembled and disassembled entirely without tools, and this knockdown capability has made it a modern classic. Made in Denmark.

Photo Courtesy of DWR