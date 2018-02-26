You’ll never know how well you can cook – or what delicious results you can achieve – until you cook on the Wolf 30" Gas Range. It has performance features born of professional kitchens, for the precise control to master any type of cooking. Sear a filet, simmer a delicate sauce, cook a perfectly juicy roast, even melt fine chocolate without scorching – you’ll confidently do it all with the incredibly responsive GR304 range.



Four dual-stacked burners give you the highest highs down to the lowest lows. Continuous, cast-iron-grates make it easy to slide heavy pots around. Down below, the spacious gas convection oven provides even, consistent heat across all racks, with none of the hot and cold spots that can make roasting or baking such an iffy proposition. It even has an infrared broiler that sears quickly and evenly – can’t you just taste the tenderloin?

Photo courtesy of Wolf