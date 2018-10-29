Bring in the beet.

We don’t throw around superlatives willy-nilly in these parts—ladies and gents this cashew butter is, indeed, one of the better butters we’ve encountered. Check out the label (nevermind we’ve got ya) and see that it’s certified organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Once they’re sprouted and soaked (for happy stomachs), these raw cashews are ground into creamy, spreadable heaven. Ok, now comes the color. Thanks to beet powder, this jar is like PB&J all in one (and all grown up too).

Photography by Ty Mecham